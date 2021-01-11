WAHOO – Sharon Rae Nall, 76, of Wahoo, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo.

She was born April 12, 1944, in Lincoln to Harlan and Mary (Supernaw) James. She was a graduate of Northeast High School in Lincoln. She worked in housekeeping and as a cook at various nursing homes in Lincoln. She enjoyed gardening and caring for her dogs.

Sharon is survived by her children, Scott Knickerbocker of Lincoln and Kelly (John) Chado of Ceresco; mother, Mary Ramsey of Lincoln; sister, Joyce Baxter of Louisville, Ky.; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harlan James and daughter, Denise Sailors.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date due to COVID-19.

Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.