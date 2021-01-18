SHOREHAM, Vt. – Sharon Kay Blair of Shoreham, Vt. passed away on Dec. 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. Sharon was born on March 23, 1938 to Lawrence and Evelyn (Ahl) Martin in Lincoln.

She graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1956. She married Paul Blair Jr. in December 1957.

She is survived by her son, Terry (Tina Emilo) Blair of East Middlebury, Vt.; daughters, Melissa (Howard) Warren Jr. of Shoreham, Vt. and Melinda Ringey (Chuck Piltier) of Schroon Lake, N.Y.; grandchildren, Jessica (Alex Gershteyn) Blair, Brittney (Thomas Forbes) Blair, Yette (Derek Campbell) Blair, Will Ringey, Warren Ringey, Cory, Whitney and Anthony Dragon, Warren (Courtney) Warren and Andrew (Courtney) Warren; great-grandchildren, Ellie and TJ Forbes, Cole, Alyssa and Emily Warren; sister, Janice (John) Griffin of New Plymouth, Idaho; brothers, James Martin of Lincoln and Larry (Shirley) Martin of Valparaiso and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; children, Meril, Laura, Jeanette, Yvette and Patrick and brother, John Martin.

A graveside service will be planned at a later date.

Sanderson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.