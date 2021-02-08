Ryan Andrew Lauenstein

He enjoyed playing baseball with cousins while his dad coached the team. Hunting, four wheelers and go carts were a favorite past time with friends. In high school, Ryan played football and received All-conference and All-state honorable mention. Ryan graduated from Geneva High School and dreamt of farming after school, but God had another plan for him and he attended Utility Line Technician School at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. While in high school and college, Ryan regularly worked on the Lovegrove farm. His passion for farming never faded throughout the years. After utility line school Ryan completed his summer co-op at Lincoln Electric System in May 2001 and eventually was hired on as an apprentice line technician in May 2002. He earned his journeyman in October 2006 and became a night service technician from May 2007 to May 2013 where he moved to a senior transmission distribution system operator from May 2013 to April 2018. Ryan accepted a position as coordinator in Transmission and Distribution Outage in April 2018 before becoming the supervisor of System Control in June 2019. Ryan’s service at LES was a passion and was more than just a job; it was his whole life. He was gifted, smart and talented beyond his years during his 20-year career there.