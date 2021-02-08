WAVERLY – Ryan Andrew Lauenstein, 40, of Waverly, died Feb. 4, 2021. He was born on March 24, 1980 in York to Daniel and Marla (Robare) Lauenstein. He was a system control supervisor at LES.
Ryan was a beloved husband, father, son, uncle and friend. Ryan grew up in Geneva where he attended school and was baptized and confirmed at the United Church of Christ.
He enjoyed playing baseball with cousins while his dad coached the team. Hunting, four wheelers and go carts were a favorite past time with friends. In high school, Ryan played football and received All-conference and All-state honorable mention. Ryan graduated from Geneva High School and dreamt of farming after school, but God had another plan for him and he attended Utility Line Technician School at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. While in high school and college, Ryan regularly worked on the Lovegrove farm. His passion for farming never faded throughout the years. After utility line school Ryan completed his summer co-op at Lincoln Electric System in May 2001 and eventually was hired on as an apprentice line technician in May 2002. He earned his journeyman in October 2006 and became a night service technician from May 2007 to May 2013 where he moved to a senior transmission distribution system operator from May 2013 to April 2018. Ryan accepted a position as coordinator in Transmission and Distribution Outage in April 2018 before becoming the supervisor of System Control in June 2019. Ryan’s service at LES was a passion and was more than just a job; it was his whole life. He was gifted, smart and talented beyond his years during his 20-year career there.
Ryan and Carla were married on Nov. 4, 2006 in Gros Islet, St. Lucia. Over the years they enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean and to the Ozarks and enjoyed boating with the Saathoff family. He and Shaun talked for countless hours about his dream of owning his own cigarette boat one day. They enjoyed attending the children’s many activities.
Ryan adopted Tyler and Whitney as his own on Aug. 26, 2008 and they were also blessed with Gracie and Hallie on Sept. 15, 2008. Ryan was a wonderful provider to his family and took care of things in the finest detail. Ryan was always known for helping friends and family out with any construction project, landscaping, electrical work; you name it he did it and he did it well. Ryan loved working outside and in his yard. He took great pride in making things look beautiful.
He enjoyed coaching Tyler in t-ball and attending hundreds of baseball and volleyball games throughout the years. Ryan enjoyed attending Tyler's softball games and recently traveled with him to Kansas City which he greatly enjoyed and loved seeing Tyler‘s passion for the game. Ryan’s blood ran Husker red and one of his best days was watching Whitney accept an offer and commit to the University of Nebraska to play volleyball. She will always be his favorite Husker. He was so excited to see what volleyball future was in store for Gracie and Hallie and had high hopes that they would follow in their sister's footsteps one day as he knows they can.
In the last few years, Ryan spent time farming again at Barnard Farms with Monte Barnard of Beatrice. Ryan loved those long talks with Monte and it took him back to his younger years of farming. Ryan was the happiest he had ever been out there on that farm with Monte and he cherished every moment.
Ryan is survived by his wife Carla; children, Tyler, Whitney, Gracie and Hallie; sister, Andrea Steitz; nieces, Madelynn, Claire and Ellayna Potter; mother, Marla (Jerry) Messman; brother-in-law/sister-in-law, Eric and Bridget Schultz; nephews, Austin, Bryson and Cooper Schultz; parents-in-law, Dave and Diane Schultz; aunts; uncles; cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Lauenstein; grandparents, Gordon Robare, Julia Robare, Joan Robare and Vernon and Eva Jean Lauenstein; nephew, Carson Potter and close friends, Ryan Christo and Bryan Wintz.
A funeral service was held Monday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to donor’s choice or to the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to www.bmlfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.