FREMONT – Ruth C. Eggers, 97, of Fremont passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Ruth was born May 24, 1923, at Fort Wayne, Ind. to Otto and Clara (Lahrman) Fuhrman. She was baptized on May 28, 1923, confirmed on March 21, 1937 and attended parochial school at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne.

She was a graduate of South Side High School of Fort Wayne. Ruth worked as a secretary at General Electric Company, also held a civil service position and was an executive aide for Boy Scouts of America for several years, all in Fort Wayne. Ruth married Harvey H. Eggers on Aug. 18, 1945 at Fort Wayne. The couple moved to the Eggers family farm southwest of Cedar Bluffs and lived there from 1945 to 1967, when they moved into Cedar Bluffs. They moved to Fremont in 1984 and wintered at Pharr, Texas from 1985 to 2003. Ruth volunteered to teach porcelain doll making and taught fourth grade Hispanic children in the “Host” program, while in Pharr.