FREMONT – Ruth C. Eggers, 97, of Fremont passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Nye Legacy in Fremont.
Ruth was born May 24, 1923, at Fort Wayne, Ind. to Otto and Clara (Lahrman) Fuhrman. She was baptized on May 28, 1923, confirmed on March 21, 1937 and attended parochial school at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne.
She was a graduate of South Side High School of Fort Wayne. Ruth worked as a secretary at General Electric Company, also held a civil service position and was an executive aide for Boy Scouts of America for several years, all in Fort Wayne. Ruth married Harvey H. Eggers on Aug. 18, 1945 at Fort Wayne. The couple moved to the Eggers family farm southwest of Cedar Bluffs and lived there from 1945 to 1967, when they moved into Cedar Bluffs. They moved to Fremont in 1984 and wintered at Pharr, Texas from 1985 to 2003. Ruth volunteered to teach porcelain doll making and taught fourth grade Hispanic children in the “Host” program, while in Pharr.
Ruth was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont, the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and the Tabitha Society. She was a former member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church at Cedar Bluffs, the Altar Society, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and the Ladies Aid Society where she held various offices, taught Bible classes and catechism for confirmation classes. She was a former superintendent of the Saunders County Fair in Wahoo, South Cedar Extension Club for over 45 years and served on the State Extension Board in Lincoln as state historian.
Ruth was a former vice president and secretary of the local extension board in Wahoo, a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 158 at Cedar Bluffs and held many offices and member of 8 & 40, Dodge County Salon No. 358. She served on the Dodge County Board of Thrivent Financial for four years and volunteered at Methodist Fremont Health in the surgical waiting room.
Ruth is survived by son-in-law, Bill Strasser; grandchildren, Tiffany Poloncic and William Strasser and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents, husband Harvey, daughter Sherry Strasser, three brothers, Melvin, William “Bill” and Otto “Moe” Fuhrman and brother-in-law, Al Hormann.
The funeral (with live streaming available at www.mosermemorialchapels.com) will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, Feb. 6, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with the Rev. Ryan Ankersen officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials have been established to American Legion Auxiliary Post 158 in Cedar Bluffs or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont, in charge of arrangements.
