WAHOO – Russell D. Lindgren, 67, of Wahoo, entered into rest on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at his home in Wahoo. He was born Feb.10, 1953 in Wahoo, to Warren and Deloris (Person) Lindgren.

Russ graduated from Wahoo High School in 1971. He worked as a UPS driver for 38 years. Russ was a loving father, friend to many and enjoyed hunting, working and caring for his farm land.

He is survived by children, Laramie (Kristin) Lindgren and Alyssa Lindgren; siblings, Doug (Patti) Lindgren, Norman (Suzanne) Lindgren and Colleen (Mark) Yost.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Deloris Lindgren.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct 8, at 5 p.m., at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials can be sent in care of the family.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Arrangements made by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.