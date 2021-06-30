WAHOO – Russel L. Swanson, 82, of Wahoo, entered into rest on Monday, June 28, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. He was born Aug. 31, 1938 in Wahoo to Norvin and Alice (Johnson) Swanson. Russel graduated from Ceresco High School and Milford Tech School. He served his country in the U.S. Navy until he was honorably discharged in 1964. On Nov. 27, 1964, Russel was united in marriage to Karen Nadine Brown.

Russel was a lifelong farmer in the Wahoo area. Through the years, he also worked for Johnson Hatchery, Ceresco Ford Garage and S&S Welding in Wahoo. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in rural Swedeburg, Ceresco American Legion Post 244, the Saunders County Pork Producers, Rock Creek Rockets and the Ceresco Rural Fire Board for 51 years. He was a past 4-H leader and volunteer, past board member of Grace Lutheran Church and past board member of Farmers COOP in Ceresco.

He is survived by wife of 56 years, Karen Swanson; sons, Rodney (Julie) Swanson of Wahoo and Leon (Carla) Swanson of Wahoo; grandchildren, Jonathan (special friend, Darian Ogden) Swanson and Elizabeth Swanson; sister, Lois (Grant) Sadler and many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norvin and Alice Swanson.