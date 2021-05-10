WAHOO – Rudolph “Rudy” J. Vanek Jr., 73, of Fremont, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. Rudy was born Sept. 18, 1947 in Wahoo, to Rudie and Elaine (Roberts) Vanek.
Rudy grew up in Prague, and was a 1965 graduate of Prague High School. Rudy was previously married to Darlene Vlcan and they had two children, Rusty and Randy. Later he married Joleen McTaggert and they had a son, Shane. On Sept. 2, 2011 he married Christy (Brunk) Schow. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. He worked for Bennett’s Cycles, had his own bike shop, worked at Valmont and First State Bank, all in Fremont. Rudy enjoyed golf, drag racing, ATV pulls, bowling, playing pool, riding and working on motorcycles. Rudy was involved with the annual Toy Run in Fremont and the Friday Night Bike Rides at Whis’s End Zone Lounge. He will be remembered for having a fearless attitude, a zest for life and will be greatly missed.
Rudy is survived by his wife, Christy; sons, Rusty, Randy (Lisa) and Shane (Kelly); stepdaughter, Cayleigh Schow (special friend Chas); stepson, Harrison Schow (special friend Molly); three grandchildren, Evan Vanek (special friend, Victoria), Miles Ward and Aubrey Schow and great-grandson Brody.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy and brother-in-law Jerry Cartwright.
Rudy donated his body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board. A Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, May 13, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Pastor Scott Cate will officiate.
Memorial visitation and family receiving friends will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Fremont Area Alzheimer’s Fund, Parkinson’s Foundation, or Jochebed’s Hope to help kids in Indonesia.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont, in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.