Rudolph “Rudy” J. Vanek Jr.

Rudy grew up in Prague, and was a 1965 graduate of Prague High School. Rudy was previously married to Darlene Vlcan and they had two children, Rusty and Randy. Later he married Joleen McTaggert and they had a son, Shane. On Sept. 2, 2011 he married Christy (Brunk) Schow. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. He worked for Bennett’s Cycles, had his own bike shop, worked at Valmont and First State Bank, all in Fremont. Rudy enjoyed golf, drag racing, ATV pulls, bowling, playing pool, riding and working on motorcycles. Rudy was involved with the annual Toy Run in Fremont and the Friday Night Bike Rides at Whis’s End Zone Lounge. He will be remembered for having a fearless attitude, a zest for life and will be greatly missed.