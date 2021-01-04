WAVERLY – Ruby Mae Todd, 87, of Waverly and formerly of Ashland, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born, Aug. 17, 1933 in Ashland to Elmer and Rebecca (Lau) Wild. She graduated from Ashland High School in 1951. She was united in marriage to Harlow Todd on June 17, 1951, from this union two children were born, Gayle and Gordon.

Ruby is survived by her husband of 69 years, Harlow Todd; children, Gayle (Doug) Dobbs and Gordon (Cheryl) Todd; grandchildren, Jody (Mike) Krumwiede, Amanda (Curtis) Frost, Joshua (Deb) Todd, Jessica (Lance) Owen; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Rebecca Wild and siblings, Carolee Grauerholz, Betty Hanley, Paul, Dale and Ed Wild.

No services are scheduled.

