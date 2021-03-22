Rose M. Nelson

She was born Nov. 12, 1931 to John H. and Bertha Wageman on a farm near Yutan. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Yutan. She married Laurel W. Nelson Nov. 30, 1948. To this union two children were born, Gary W. and Marcia Kay. Rose resided in Lancaster County engaged in farming with her husband. She taught Sunday school for many years, served on the church council, was a member of the LCW and WELCA of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ceresco. Rose served on the school board of District No. 149 in Davey, also on the Lancaster County Extension Board. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, sewing and traveling.