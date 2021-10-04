Ron was born July 16, 1948, in Wahoo to John and Judy (Wotipka) Vaca. He graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School in 1966 and Nebraska Wesleyan in 1971. On Dec. 11, 1971, he married Patty Sukstorf in Cedar Bluffs. Ron and Patty moved to David City where he helped establish the first rural county health department in Nebraska. He continued to work for the Butler County Health Center for 42 years. After retiring, he worked for two years at St. Joseph's Villa. Ron was an ambulance driver for the hospital and made 1,169 trips. He served on the Aquinas School Council for 16 years, was a member of the David City Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years and St. Joseph's Villa Board. He was a member of the church, served on the Parish Council and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.