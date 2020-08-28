CEDAR BLUFFS – Rolland D. Zakovec, 84, of Cedar Bluffs, passed away on Aug. 26, 2020. He was born on Aug. 30, 1935.
He is survived by sons, Doug (Carol) Zakovec and Dan Zakovec, all Cedar Bluffs; daughters, Karen King and Marsha (Kelly) Gallatin, all of Fremont; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
He is preceded in death by parents, Frank and Mary (Sedlacek) Zakovec; wife, Nancy; daughter, Diane Zakovec; brother, Richard Zakovec and daughter-in-law, Julie Zakovec.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
Visitation will be on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. also at Moser’s in Fremont.
Military honors will follow the service.
Interment will be at Johannes Cemetery, Cedar Bluffs.
Online condolences can be sent at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont.
