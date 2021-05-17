WAHOO – Roland Koranda, 92, of Wahoo, died peacefully at the Saunders Medical Center after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Roland was born Sept. 13, 1928, on the family farm southwest of Prague to Joseph and Agnes (Koza) Koranda. He attended rural School District 19 and graduated from high school in 1944. He worked with his father on the farm until he was drafted into the US Army on April 12, 1951. He served 17 months in Tokyo, Japan. On Sept. 9, 1953, Roland married Adelyne Sloup of Prague at St. John’s Catholic Church in Prague. Her brother, the Rev. Ernest Sloup, who was ordained just two months earlier, officiated.

Roland was a trustee and served on many committees at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, Plasi, and was a lector for 28 years. He served six years on what was formerly known as the Bishop Neumann High School board, including one year as president. In six years he never missed a monthly meeting of the board. He also served as a receiving clerk for the elections for Elk Precinct for 38 years.

Roland enjoyed visiting with family and friends, solving crossword puzzles and making firewood. In 2001, Roland and Adelyne moved to Wahoo and became parishioners of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife Adelyne of 67 years; daughters, Carol of Lincoln, and Janet of Fremont and many nieces, nephews and friends.