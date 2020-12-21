OMAHA – Robert Scott Sake, 65, passed away on Dec. 9, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was born Feb. 5, 1955 in Grand Island.
He is survived by daughter, Jessie Lausterer of Wahoo; son, Kirk (Tricia) Sake of Yutan; grandchildren Sabastian and Griffin Lausterer, Colton, Kayleigh, Kaleb and Caden Sake; sister Donna Sake, of Omaha; brother, Charles (Helen) Sake of Malmo; sister-in-law Susan Sake of St. Paul as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents, Donald and Shirley Sake as well as his brother, James D. Sake.
Memorials can be sent in care of the family to P.O. Box 273 Yutan, NE 68073.
There will be a private family service held at a later date.
