Robert Lee Knuth

LINCOLN – Robert “Bob” Lee Knuth was born on Sept. 28, 1934, on a farm northwest of Lincoln to Harry Fred and Lydia Opal (Barth) Knuth and passed away on April 3, 2021, in Lincoln at the age of 86 years, 6 months and 6 days. The family moved to Saunders County to a farm near Weston where Bob attended country school and then Wahoo High School his freshman year. The family then moved to Seward where he attended and graduated from Seward High School with the Class of 1953.

Bob began working at a filling station and a produce store until he went to work for Cather and Son’s Drywall Company where his brother worked. On Sept. 16, 1956, Bob was united in marriage to Wilma Roebke at the Middle Creek Lutheran Church in rural Seward County and to this union three children were born, Dave, Cindy and Lynn. Bob continued to work for Cather and Son’s after they moved the company to Orlando, Fla., but after a year the family moved back to Lincoln to work for Eliason & Knuth Drywall. He installed drywall until he went into the office as the production manager/salesperson where he was in charge of estimates. Bob later became the manager of the Lincoln office and then moved into the corporate office as vice president of operations. He retired as president and CEO of E & K Drywall in 1997. He loved all sports, especially Nebraska.