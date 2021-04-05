Robert Lee Knuth

LINCOLN – Robert “Bob” Lee Knuth was born on Sept. 28, 1934, on a farm northwest of Lincoln to Harry Fred and Lydia Opal (Barth) Knuth and passed away on April 3, 2021, in Lincoln at the age of 86 years, 6 months and 6 days. The family moved to Saunders County to a farm near Weston where Bob attended country school and then Wahoo High School his freshman year. The family then moved to Seward where he attended and graduated from Seward High School with the Class of 1953.
Bob began working at a filling station and a produce store until he went to work for Cather and Son’s Drywall Company where his brother worked. On Sept. 16, 1956, Bob was united in marriage to Wilma Roebke at the Middle Creek Lutheran Church in rural Seward County and to this union three children were born, Dave, Cindy and Lynn. Bob continued to work for Cather and Son’s after they moved the company to Orlando, Fla., but after a year the family moved back to Lincoln to work for Eliason & Knuth Drywall. He installed drywall until he went into the office as the production manager/salesperson where he was in charge of estimates. Bob later became the manager of the Lincoln office and then moved into the corporate office as vice president of operations. He retired as president and CEO of E & K Drywall in 1997. He loved all sports, especially Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Gerald Knuth and wife Esther, Lawrence Knuth and Wilbur Knuth.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife, Wilma; three children, Dave and wife, Marcia Knuth, Cindy and husband, Tim LeGrande, Lynn and wife, Marcia Knuth, all of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; siblings, Dick and Nancy Knuth, Orlando, Fla., Don and Phyllis Knuth, Wahoo, Merle and Elna Knuth, Iowa, Margaret and Dick Hoover, Grand Island, Doris and Wayne Troyer, Colorado Springs, Colo.; sister-in-law, Betty Knuth, Lincoln; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Bob.
Visitation is 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday with the family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Lincoln Church, 4325 Sumner St. Lincoln, with Dr. Luke Schnake officiating the service.
Graveside service and interment will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Cemetery, Seward.
Memorials have been established to Concordia University or to Christ Lincoln Church
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward and Dwight. Send condolences to www.zabkaperduefuneralhome.com.
