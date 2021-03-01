PARK RAPIDS, Minn. – Robert Howard Dodge Jr., 80, of Park Rapids, Minn, formally of Colon, passed away on Feb. 25, 2021 in his home by Park Rapids.

Robert was born on Feb. 20, 1941 to Robert Dodge Sr. and Ethel Dodge (Nimmerfroh) in his grandmother's living room in Avoca, Minn.

He joined the Navy and served proudly on the USS Lake Champlain. He had many jobs in his life and retired from the Wahoo Utilities in 2003. He loved to weld and play drums; he played in many country bands throughout his life. He had a passion for buying and selling at flea markets and always said that he had met some of his best friends there.

Robert married Mary Person (Maynard) in 2001 in Colon. They had 19 wonderful years together.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Paula (Brad) Kettering, Christine (Jeff) Grays, Valerie (Jim) Valeri, Tammy Sanz and Raquel Malvick; two sons, Robert (Gina) Peterson and Robb (Chris) Olson; a stepson, Adam (Teresa) Person; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother and the love of his life – his dog Kitty.