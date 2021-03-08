WAHOO – Robert Hall Whitcomb, 94, passed away at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo. Robert was born in Lincoln on Jan. 16, 1927, the son of Mildred Hall-Whitcomb and Lee Arthur Whitcomb.

Robert attended Pasadena High School in Pasadena, Calif. and graduated December of 1944. He joined the Navy in January 1945 and served as a radar operator on board a destroyer escort.

On June 19, 1949 he married Caroline R. Johnson-Whitcomb. They had two children; Kevin and Karen.

Robert and Caroline resided in Mead from 1955 to 1983; he was active with the volunteer fire department in Mead and with Alma Lutheran Church. He retired from Western Electric in 1985. Caroline passed away in 1997, and Bob married Patsy Jensen later. Patsy died in 2013 in Sun City, Ariz.

Robert was honored as Southern Idaho Senior Volunteer of the Year in 2007.

He returned to Nebraska in 2013, and had lived in Fremont in his home, and then later in Saunders House in Wahoo.

He is survived by his sister Virginia of Ashland/Lincoln; his two children, Karen and Kevin; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A service will be planned for June at Grace Lutheran.