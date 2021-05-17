WAVERLY – Robert G. "Bob" Maag, 85, died May 11, 2021. He was born on Oct. 31, 1935, in Denver, Colo., to Arthur and Edna (Willis) Maag. The family lived in Wray, Colo., before moving to McCook where Bob started school, graduating from high school in 1953. He attended Colorado A&M (now CSU) and McCook Junior College before enrolling in the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where he was a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, Gamma Lambda Band fraternity and Theta Xi. He received his bachelor of music education degree in 1958 and the master of music in 1962. Bob was a charter member of the UNL Band Alumni Association.
On July 19, 1958, in Lincoln, he married Joy Ann Schmidt of Red oak, lowa. That same year he was hired by Waverly Public Schools to teach K-12 vocal and instrumental music. Bob taught in Waverly for 33 years where he developed an instrumental music program recognized statewide for its excellence. The Varsity Band consistently earned top honors in marching and concert competitions and participated in festivals in Rapid City, Winnipeg, St. Louis, Washington, D.C., Richmond Va., where it won the Sweepstakes Award, and Orlando. In 1981 he received the Waverly Area Kiwanis Club "Service to Youth and Community Award" and in 1983 he was honored with a School/Community "Roast”, which established a scholarship still awarded annually to outstanding band students. After retiring from Waverly, he taught elementary school band in Lincoln Public schools from 1991-1995. He then worked part-time for 18 years in the sheet music department at the downtown Dietze Music store. In 2008 he founded the Waverly Area Community Band which he conducted for 8 years.
Bob was a charter member and past president of Nebraska State Bandmasters Association where the Varsity Band was invited to perform at the state convention in 1983 and 1990. He co-authored a book entitled "History of the Band Movement in Nebraska”, published in 2006 which earned him NSBA’s Distinguished Service Award. In 1988 he received the NSBA's highest honor, the Donald A. Lentz outstanding Bandmaster Award and also the National Band Association Citation of Excellence.
He was a member of the National Association for Music Education and a lifetime member of the Nebraska Music Educators Association. He served as the NMEA Band Chairman from 1977-I979 and was inducted into the NMEA Hall of Fame in 2013. He was a lifetime member of the NEA and the NSEA.
Bob was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Waverly for over 60 years, where he served as choir director from 1958-1971 and continued to sing in the choir and play in instrumental groups.
Bob played tuba in the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra for 18 years, the Lincoln Municipal Band for 24 years, and the Lincoln Community Concert Band for 19 years.
Bob always considered himself most fortunate to have been hired in Waverly right out of college and to have been privileged to stay for all but four years of his teaching career. He attributed his success and honors to the many talented students, great parents, the supportive community and teaching associates.
Bob was a devoted husband to his wife, Joy, for over 62 years and a loving and proud father of three children, 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren all whom survive him including Robert A. (Theresa) Maag, Brian, Sean, Shannon (Josh) Steimling and Cole, Riley Anne, lan, of Carlisle Pa., Brandon (Rick Arter) of Highland Ranch Colo. Morris (Becky) Maag, Jonas of Chandler Ariz. Heath (Sabrina Suffridge) of Austin Texas; Hannah (John) Morrey, Red Deer, Alberta, Canada.
Teresa (Bob) Hruska of Waverly; Rob (Karli), and Hudson, Henry; Ryan (Shala) and Cora, Alice, Elton of Lincoln; Jennifer Hruska (John Lesiak) and Ellie of Ashland and AFS exchange son Ben Vazquez and family of Curitiba, Brazil .
Goddaughter Kris Hunzeker and family of Nebraska City.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Willis.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Waverly United Methodist Church with Pastor Jacob Cloud officiating followed by a reception at the Waverly Community Center. Services will be livestreamed at firstunitedwaverly.org/worship
Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church of Waverly or School District 145 Foundation for
Education.
Condolences may be sent online at Roperandsons.com
