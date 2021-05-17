WAVERLY – Robert G. "Bob" Maag, 85, died May 11, 2021. He was born on Oct. 31, 1935, in Denver, Colo., to Arthur and Edna (Willis) Maag. The family lived in Wray, Colo., before moving to McCook where Bob started school, graduating from high school in 1953. He attended Colorado A&M (now CSU) and McCook Junior College before enrolling in the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where he was a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, Gamma Lambda Band fraternity and Theta Xi. He received his bachelor of music education degree in 1958 and the master of music in 1962. Bob was a charter member of the UNL Band Alumni Association.

On July 19, 1958, in Lincoln, he married Joy Ann Schmidt of Red oak, lowa. That same year he was hired by Waverly Public Schools to teach K-12 vocal and instrumental music. Bob taught in Waverly for 33 years where he developed an instrumental music program recognized statewide for its excellence. The Varsity Band consistently earned top honors in marching and concert competitions and participated in festivals in Rapid City, Winnipeg, St. Louis, Washington, D.C., Richmond Va., where it won the Sweepstakes Award, and Orlando. In 1981 he received the Waverly Area Kiwanis Club "Service to Youth and Community Award" and in 1983 he was honored with a School/Community "Roast”, which established a scholarship still awarded annually to outstanding band students. After retiring from Waverly, he taught elementary school band in Lincoln Public schools from 1991-1995. He then worked part-time for 18 years in the sheet music department at the downtown Dietze Music store. In 2008 he founded the Waverly Area Community Band which he conducted for 8 years.