DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. –Robert C. McMullen was born in Oakland, Calif. on Feb. 22, 1947.

He worked his way through college and then attended Creighton University Medical School in Omaha. Here he met his wife Linda. He completed his residency at Tripler Army Medical Center in Oahu, Hawaii where he developed a passion for sailing.

He and Linda wed in Lincoln in 1981. He finished his military service at Fort Eustis in Newport News, Va. After this he and Linda decided to pursue their dream of circling the globe aboard their sailing vessel "Liberty."

They concluded their circumnavigation in the US Virgin Islands where they spent the next 20 years practicing medicine. In 2011 they sailed to Daytona Beach, Fla., where he pursued his love of woodworking and cooking. They resided in this area until his death on Jan. 19. 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; mother-in-law, Wilma Kaspar; sister-in-law, Kaye Morrison; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mark and Robin Kaspar; brother-in-law, John Kaspar and nieces, Linsey, Nicole, Jennifer and Kaleigh.