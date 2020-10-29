ITHACA – Robert “Bob” L. Liliedahl, 70, of Ithaca, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at his home. He was born in Wahoo on Jan. 19, 1950 to Oscar and Leone (Smith) Liliedahl. Bob attended elementary school in Ithaca and graduated from Wahoo High School in 1968. He went on to earn a bachelor of science degree in agriculture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He married Pam Miller in 1969 and they raised three children on their farm in Ithaca. Bob farmed his whole life until he transitioned to work as a real estate agent. He enjoyed sports, especially those that involved his grandchildren and Husker Football. Bob enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors.