WESTON – Robert “Bob” J. Machacek, 92, of Weston, entered peacefully into eternal rest at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland, on Dec. 3, 2020.

Bob was born Oct. 9, 1928 to Henry and Tillie (Buresh) Machacek in Weston. He was the oldest of six siblings.

Bob graduated from Weston High School. Soon after, he joined the U.S. Army where he worked in administration and played baseball on the elite Army team. Bob was an Omaha Police Officer starting Dec. 16, 1956 and retiring on Oct. 31, 1983. He married Joan (Odvody) Styskal in 1981 and together they continued to raise Joan’s five children, Steve, Rick, Rose, Barb and Jeff. Bob and Joan lived in Weston until 2018 where they faithfully attended St. John Nepomucene parish.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Tillie Machacek; loving wife, Joan; step-daughter, Barb Vasa and grandchildren, Matt, Joel and Amber Nicole Styskal.

He is survived by his siblings, Richard (Marilyn), Ronnie (Beverly), Henry, Mary Jane and Loretta; step-children, Steve (Sandy) Styskal, Richard (Anne) Styskal, Jeff Styskal and Rose (Steven) Nadgwick; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.