Robert (Bob) G. Hoppe

OMAHA – Robert G. Hoppe (Bob) of Omaha, formerly of Springfield and Wahoo.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Walter and Eleanor; son, Brad and sister, Betty Reise.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia Ann; sons, Chuck, Bill, Jim, Todd; daughters, Mary Benes and Mitzi DeTavernier; step children, Vicki Reed and Jason Lewis; special granddaughter, Sara Sheridan Jens who they raised from childhood; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m., both at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel.
For more details visit www.bramanmortuary.com.
