MALM0 – Robert A. “Bob” Dauel, 74, of Malmo, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Nye Legacy in Fremont. He was born Sept. 14, 1946 in North Bend, to Arthur and Catherine (Wittmershouse) Dauel.
Bob grew up in the Malmo area, graduating from Cedar Bluffs High School in 1964. He farmed and was a truck driver. Bob was the owner and operator of Duck Creek Farms, Inc. and Dauel Trucking, Inc. He married Lori Codr on April 20, 1974 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Prague.
Bob was a member of the Malmo Volunteer Fire Department, and former member of District 34 School Board, Farmers Union COOP Board, Union Cemetery Board, Saunders County Feeders Association and Douglas Precinct Board.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Dauel and fur baby, Chloe, of Malmo; sister, Ardy (Bill) Rockemann of Davey and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday, March 12, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
Visitation will be on Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m., also at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
Burial will be Union Cemetery in Malmo.
Memorials have been established to Union Cemetery at Malmo, Malmo Fire Department or Edensburg Lutheran Church at Malmo.
Online condolences and live-streaming of the service may be found at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont, in charge of arrangements.
