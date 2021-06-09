Richard Louis Steager

BRAINARD – Richard Steager, 83, of Brainard, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Ridgewood Care Center in Seward.

Rich was born Aug. 30, 1937, in David City to Mary (Hanus) and Louis Steager. The oldest of three boys, he was a faithful helper to his parents on the farm. He attended country school and later graduated from Brainard High School in 1955. On July 25, 1955, Rich married the love of his life, Cecelia Pekarek. Together they had seven children: Joette (Don) Novak, Vicki (Rick) Logan, Shirlee (Tag) Goldapp, Lori Comstock and Mike Decock, Ted (Nancy) Steager, Steve (Deborah) Steager and Amy Hottovy. Rich and Cece were blessed with 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

Over the years, Rich worked a variety of jobs to support his family, but his true loves were dirt work and farming. He proudly owned Steager Construction for several years, building terraces, dams and ponds for many in Butler County. Even when he worked nights at D&L in Columbus, he still farmed and kept livestock. If he went to the sale barn in Wahoo, his wife and kids never quite knew what he’d come home with. Rich was a lover of nature and all animals.