WAHOO – Richard A. Hughes, 69, of Wahoo, died at his home Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. He was born in Wahoo on July 30, 1952 to Vernor and Ora (Arney) Hughes. Rick grew up in Wahoo and graduated from Wahoo High School. He was a fishing fanatic and spent countless hours at Fremont Lakes and other favorite fishing spots. He recently enjoyed a fishing expedition to Lake Wanahoo.

Rick is survived by his wife, Diane Victor-Hughes of Wahoo; children, Jeremy Hughes of Council Bluffs and Mary (John) Benak of Omaha; 13 grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Hughes of Wahoo and Margaret (Donald) Picou of Periville, La.; brother-in-law, Gary Cox and sister-in-law, Diana Hughes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Vernor Hughes and sister, Patricia Cox.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo.

Memorials may be given to the family for later distribution.