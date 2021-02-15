WAHOO – Raymond R. Cernik, 96, died peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 9, 2021. He was born Aug. 18, 1924 in Wahoo to Frank and Bessie Cernik.

Ray was a World War II veteran with a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Elaine, his beloved wife of 70 years; a brother, Frank Cernik and a sister, Marie Smith.

He is survived by his children, Steve (Danielle) Cernik, Chris (Diane) Cernik, and Ellen (Lee) Ehlers; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; extended loving family and dear friends.

Visitation was held on Sundayat the West Center Chapel, Omaha.

A Mass of Christian was held Feb. 15, at St. Gerald Catholic Church in Ralston.

Interment was held at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo.

Memorials have been established to St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix, Ariz.

Arrangements were done by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, Omaha.