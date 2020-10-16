LEWISTON, Idaho– Ralph B. Roseberg, 71, passed away at his home in Lewiston, Idaho on Oct. 8, 2020.

He was born on July 4, 1949 in Wahoo to Hilmer and Annetta (Griess) Roseberg. Ralph attended school in Ceresco before moving to Sutton with his mother, following the death of his father. He was confirmed in the Saronville Lutheran Church and graduated from Sutton High School in 1967.

He went on to graduate from Nebraska Wesleyan with a degree in biology and earned his master’s degree from the University of Arkansas.

Ralph was a fisheries biologist with the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife at the Clearwater Fish Hatchery in Ahsahka, Idaho until his retirement. He almost always had a smile on his face and a jolly laugh to go along with it. This earned him the nickname “Hap,” short for Happy, from his Theta Chi Fraternity brothers. Ralph loved nothing more than spending time in his garden and earned the title of master gardener.

He was instrumental in starting the Farmers Market in Orofino, and later helped with the Farmers Market in Lewiston. Ralph said helping at the farmers market was like having a party to attend every Saturday.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Henry and Hedvig Roseberg and John and Ida Griess.