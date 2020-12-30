WAHOO – Philip J. Kellner, 98, passed away peacefully on Dec 28, 2020 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln. He was born to Filip and Mary Kellner on a farm near Plasi on Oct. 22, 1922. Phil was the third of seven children.

He grew up near Plasi and attended a nearby country school, District No. 98, until the eighth grade. Phil started helping and farming with his dad at the age of 8. He established his own farm in the fall of 1949 near Weston.

On Feb. 20, 1950 he was united in marriage to Helen Scholz at St Luke Catholic Church in Loma. Phil and Helen were always attending polka dances every Sunday and loved to dance every number. They were married for 62 years before Helen’s death on April 30, 2012.

Phil took great pride in his farm and land. He fed cattle, hogs and sheep and was feeding 60 head of cattle at age 90. Even until the end, he never found comfort in a rocking chair and liked to be active. Phil enjoyed listening to polka music and playing cards with his great-granddaughters.

Phil was a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston and a member of the Knights of Columbus.