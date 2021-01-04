WAHOO – Peggy L. Erickson, 86, of Wahoo, died Dec. 31, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born Feb. 22, 1934 in Weston to Everett and Irma (Kirkpatrick) Davis. On Jan. 24, 1976, she married Lloyd Erickson at First Congregational Church in Wahoo. Peg was a longtime telephone operator and member of First Congregational Church.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sue and David DuBois of Wahoo and grandchildren, Malinda DuBois of Lincoln, Erica (Scott) Moore of Wahoo, Sam DuBois and Allison DuBois of Wahoo.

Peg is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Erickson and siblings, Imogene Holliday, Cheryle “Billie” Kliment, Delmar Davis, Betty Patzloff, twin sister Pat Comte and Michael Davis.

Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorials have been established to Saunders County Lost Pets, or to the family for a later designation.

Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.