Patyk, Aliahna

Aliahna M. Patyk CEDAR BLUFFS - Aliahna M. Patyk, 15, of Cedar Bluffs, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Children's Hospital in Omaha. She was born April 6, 2005 to Michal and Jami (Hammond) Patyk. Survivors are her parents, Michal and Jami; brother, Camden; sisters, Nevaeh, Madison and Isabella, all of Cedar Bluffs; grandparents, Gregory (Bozena) Patyk of Fremont, Teresa (Randy) Quick of Blair, Jimmie Hammond of Fremont; great-grandparents Betty Cerney of Fremont and Jim Hammond of Fremont, Albert Cerny of Valley and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by great-grandma, Darlene Hammond; great-aunt, Anna Hammond and cousin, Leland Lockwood. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 17, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be from 4 p.m.to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The family requests patrons wear bright and joyful colors to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family for a charity yet to be determined. Online condolences may be left at: www. mosermemorialchapels.com. Arrangements were done by Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.