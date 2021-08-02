WAHOO – Patrick “Pat” Paul Martin Sr., 79, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on July 30, 2021 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. On Aug. 19, 1941, Pat was born in Oakland, Calif. and was the oldest of four children born to Paul P. and Alice A. (Suellwold). He was a lifelong resident of Wahoo and attended St. Wenceslaus grade school and was a graduate of Wahoo Public High School and Luther College. On June 27, 1959, he married his high school sweetheart Beverly (Loukota) and had seven children.

Pat was employed at American Stores Beef Packing 20 years and retired after 18 years as a correction officer for the State of Nebraska. Pat was a member of the Eagles Club, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bishop Neumann Booster Club and was proud of running the chain gang at Bishop Neumann’s football games for all his sons and grandsons. He was a Junior College All-American running back while at Luther College, youth coach (baseball and basketball) and an avid sports fan. He loved the Cavaliers, Huskers and Chicago Cubs baseball, not always in that order. He also loved watching “Law and Order,” feeding his squirrels and adored his family.