WAHOO – Patrick “Pat” Paul Martin Sr., 79, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on July 30, 2021 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. On Aug. 19, 1941, Pat was born in Oakland, Calif. and was the oldest of four children born to Paul P. and Alice A. (Suellwold). He was a lifelong resident of Wahoo and attended St. Wenceslaus grade school and was a graduate of Wahoo Public High School and Luther College. On June 27, 1959, he married his high school sweetheart Beverly (Loukota) and had seven children.
Pat was employed at American Stores Beef Packing 20 years and retired after 18 years as a correction officer for the State of Nebraska. Pat was a member of the Eagles Club, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bishop Neumann Booster Club and was proud of running the chain gang at Bishop Neumann’s football games for all his sons and grandsons. He was a Junior College All-American running back while at Luther College, youth coach (baseball and basketball) and an avid sports fan. He loved the Cavaliers, Huskers and Chicago Cubs baseball, not always in that order. He also loved watching “Law and Order,” feeding his squirrels and adored his family.
Pat is survived by his wife, Beverly; children, Pat (Evelyn) Martin Jr. of Bennet, Mike Martin of Huntington Beach, Calif., Jim (Judi) Martin of Houston, Texas, Laurie (Ralph) Woita of Wahoo, Tim (Leda) Martin of Houston, Texas, Ryan (Amy) Martin of Wahoo and John (Stephanie) Martin of Lincoln; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathleen (Joe) Ward of Lake Jackson, Texas, Mary Kanter of Lincoln, and Julie (Cody) Ramel of Lincoln; 25 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Jim Kanter.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. The Rev. Jeff Eickhoff will be celebrant.
Visitation will be held Wed., Aug. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary, all at the church.
Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo.
Memorials have been established in care of the family for future designations.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
