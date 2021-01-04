WAHOO – Pamela S. Pospisil, 68, of Wahoo, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 in Wahoo.

She was born Jan. 25, 1952 to Walter Sr. and Pansy (Poindexter) Barsell.

Pam grew up in Wahoo and graduated from Wahoo High School. On Feb. 17, 1973 she married Arnold Pospisil in Wahoo. Pam was well known as a head chef for many years in Wahoo. She loved doing special cooking and baking for others.

Pam is survived by her husband, Arnie Pospisil of Wahoo; daughter and son-in-law, DeEtte and Luke Rustermier of Wahoo; grandchildren, Nick Schroeder of Adams, Olivia and Piper Rustermier of Wahoo; siblings, Rand (Barbara) Barsell of Ely, Mary (Roger) Mills of Blaine, Wash., Walter (Cathy) Barsell Jr. of Fremont; Doug (Grace) Barsell of Green Acres, Fla.; Don Barsell of Ben Lomond, Calif., Gloria Stroebel of Wahoo, Karen (Jeff) Petersen of Wahoo; sister-in-law, Julia Barsell of Tucson, Ariz. and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walt Barsell Sr., Polli Barsell and Bonnie Barsell and brother, David Barsell.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 17 at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home.

Interment will be at David City Cemetery.