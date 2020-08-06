Jerry F. Ostransky WAHOO - Jerry F. Ostransky, 66, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in rural Yutan. He was born May 14, 1954 in Wahoo, to Frank and Florence (Kahlandt) Ostransky. Jerry graduated from Elkhorn High School. On Nov. 12, 1977, Jerry was united in marriage to Judy Gottschalck at Christ the King Church in Omaha. Following high school, Jerry started farming with his dad and he continued to farm the rest of his life. Jerry served on the board of directors for the Gretna Coop. He enjoyed playing softball, horseshoes, tractor pulls, polka music, visiting the Lake of the Ozarks and spending time with his kids and grandkids. Jerry loved to farm and he loved his family. He had a one of a kind laugh and he was always willing to help a friend or anyone in need. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Judy Ostransky; children, Jeremy (Tricia) Ostransky of Wahoo, Janelle "Sis" (Phil Peterson) Ostransky of Gretna and Jerod (Marcia) Ostransky of Elkhorn; grandchildren, Drew, Bryce, Noah and Sofia Ostransky; mother, Florence Ostransky of Gretna; siblings, Rita Wall of Arkansas, Linda (Bill) Dudley of Gretna and Richard (Brenda) Ostransky of Gretna; many other family members and friends and his dogs, Bubba and Samy. He was preceded in death by father, Frank Ostransky; parents-in-law, Carl and Bernice Gotts-chalck and special friend, Patricia Tuel. Funeral service will be held for family and extended family only on Friday, July 31 at 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W. Eighth St. Wahoo. Pastor Bob Hayden will officiate. Due to COVID-19 only family and extended family will be in attendance at the service and the visitation will be open to the public. Everyone is invited to the Ostransky farm, 1120 Co. Rd. 16, Wahoo, to watch the live stream of the funeral and for a gathering to follow. The service and visitation will be livestreamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held without family present on Thursday, July 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Interment will be at Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo. Memorials have been established in care of the family for the grandchildren's college fund. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, was in charge of arrangements.
