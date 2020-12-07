Orville Gene Homes

Gene built their forever home west of Valparaiso, continually remodeling and adding on additions and adding many out buildings on their 40-acre farm. He retired from the Nebraska National Guard as a Command Sergeant Major in 1988. Gene was a master of construction, and could build anything from digging the foundation, pouring footings, laying block, building walls, wiring, drywall and painting. He enjoyed mowing and had a love for old tractors and cars, especially his ‘53 Nash and Corvair pickup. Gene was not a man of many words; however, he was a great provider for his family. He was a faithful member of Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso and the Knights of Columbus-Monsignor Raymond Wageman Council 8625, where he was a charter member and the first financial secretary. Gene was a member of the VFW Post 10491 and the Valparaiso American Legion Post 371.