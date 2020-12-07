VALPARAISO – Orville Gene Homes, 92, of Valparaiso, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo.
Gene was born on June 26, 1928, near Lyons, to Gunder and Agnes (Carlson) Homes. He graduated from Oakland High School in 1946. A Korean War veteran, he served with honor in both the Air Force and Army.
On Oct. 24, 1953, he married Rosemary Ciurleo in Duluth, Minn. He converted to the Catholic faith and was a devout member for life. They raised six children and over the years lived in Omaha, Wahoo and Valparaiso.
Gene built their forever home west of Valparaiso, continually remodeling and adding on additions and adding many out buildings on their 40-acre farm. He retired from the Nebraska National Guard as a Command Sergeant Major in 1988. Gene was a master of construction, and could build anything from digging the foundation, pouring footings, laying block, building walls, wiring, drywall and painting. He enjoyed mowing and had a love for old tractors and cars, especially his ‘53 Nash and Corvair pickup. Gene was not a man of many words; however, he was a great provider for his family. He was a faithful member of Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso and the Knights of Columbus-Monsignor Raymond Wageman Council 8625, where he was a charter member and the first financial secretary. Gene was a member of the VFW Post 10491 and the Valparaiso American Legion Post 371.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Gladys Homes, Nina Spencer and Doris Andreasen and family friend Toby Ryan.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rosemary; six children, Suzie (Tom) Johnson of Lincoln, Mark Homes of Raymond, Fr. Ron Homes of Bruno, Sandy (Steve) Tvrdy of Ceresco, Dan (Deanne) Homes of Valparaiso and Mary (Kevin) Hittle of Wahoo; 16 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren, plus three due in 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St., Valparaiso. Celebrant will be the Rev. Ronald Homes.
The Rosary will be held Tuesday, Dec 8 at 7 p.m. at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church.
Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Agnew.
Memorials can be sent to Saunders County Catholic Schools or Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso.
The Rosary and funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements were made by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
