WAHOO – Olga Josephine Wallin, 93, of Wahoo, passed away of natural causes Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. She was born to Frank and Josephine (Simanek) Holub Jan. 15, 1927. She attended Colon, Elementary and graduated from Wahoo High School in 1944. After graduation she worked at the Nebraska Ordnance Plant in Mead and later at the Wahoo Newspaper.

She was united in marriage to Kenneth Wallin on Nov. 18, 1961 in Wahoo and a daughter Kaye was born. They were married 55 years until Ken’s passing in 2017.

Olga was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wallin; parents, Frank and Josephine Holub; sisters, Helen (Bernard) Vech, Sylvia (Wenc) Machovec, Arline (John) Sudik and sister-in-law, Joyce Andenno.

She is survived by her daughter, Kaye Schense of Omaha; grandchildren, Kylie Schense of Austin, Texas, Kelsey Schense (friend Jack O’Kane) of Omaha, Jackson Schense of Omaha; sister-in-law, Doris Parsons of Sioux City, Iowa; nieces and nephews.

Olga will be remembered as a beautiful and loving mother, grandmother and aunt. Heaven now has another angel.

Private family services have been held,

Memorials can be sent to the Wahoo Fire and Rescue Department or the Wahoo Police Department.