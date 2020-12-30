WAHOO – Norman C. Osmera, 90, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. He was born on a farm home near Plasi, on Jan. 28, 1930, to Theodore and Mary (Jakub) Osmera. Norman was baptized in Weston and received his first Holy Communion and Confirmation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelby. He attended Country School by Weston.
Norman was united in marriage to Lorraine Violet Glasby on Nov. 22, 1949 in David City. He did various jobs during his life, working at the Breunig Rendering Works, was employed by Mead Ordnance (Bomber) Plant in Mead during World War II, driving truck and farming.
He was a past member of the Eagles. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and building anything with his hands like bird houses and meat grinders. He also loved to make homemade Bohemian blood sausage.
Norman is survived by his children, Denny (Tam) Osmera of Omaha, Doug (Kathleen) Osmera of Omaha and Duane “Ozzy” (Judy) Osmera of Wahoo; grandchildren, Allison Osmera, Angela (Rob) Green, Shane (Euem) Osmera, Amanda (Rusty Howe) Osmera, Jeremy Osmera, Crystal Osmera, Lindsey Osmera, Claire Osmera and Colby Osmera; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Tristan, Tucker, Leia, Adam, Jessica, Avery Violet and Haven; sister, Grace Ann Svoboda many nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Mary Osmera; wife, Lorraine Violet Osmera; sister, Delores Osmera; brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Betty (Bock) Osmera; parents-in-law, Lee and Hazel (Slossen) Glasby and brother-in-law, Louis Svoboda.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary, all at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo.
Interment will be held at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo.
Memorials can be sent in care of the family for future designations.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.
