COLON – Noah J. Kolterman, 22, of Colon, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 in Colon. He was born Oct. 10, 1997 in Lincoln. Noah is a proud graduate of Wahoo High School. He was an avid booklover. He immersed himself in all kinds of literature and sought out book series that would captivate him for weeks at a time. When not reading, Noah enjoyed attending movies with friends and family members.

Many people knew Noah as a reliable friend who would do anything for them. He enjoyed sharing his passion for music which included songs from multiple genres.

Noah is survived by his parents, John and Darlene Kolterman of Colon; siblings, Sam, Grant and Sarah Kolterman, all of Colon; grandparents, Lorraine Uhlik of Malmo and Sharon Kolterman of Omaha; aunts and uncles, Lyle and Linda Maly of Weston, David Uhlik of Malmo, Jane Kolterman of Omaha; cousins, Ella and Aubri Kolterman of Omaha, Trevor (Kary) Maly and their children Miles and Waylon of Weston.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ted Uhlik and John S. Kolterman; uncle, James Kolterman and birth mother, Elizabeth “Sue” Prell Rogers.

Services will be held at a later date.

Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.