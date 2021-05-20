 Skip to main content
Nina Jean Watson
CERESCO – Nina Jean Watson, 83, of Ceresco, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Nina was born near Haddam, Kan. April 17, 1938 to Earnest and Laura Lignitz.

Nina is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Larry Watson; children, Anita (Greg) Pohl, Doug (Andrea) Watson, Wesley Watson, Daryl Watson; grandchildren, Cory (Jamie) Kremlacek, Kyle Kremlacek, Riley Kremlacek, Rachel Pohl, Maggie Watson; three great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Nina enjoyed sewing, gardening, church activities and watching her grandchildren play sports.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Monday, May 24, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.

