CERESCO – Nina Jean Watson, 83, of Ceresco, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Nina was born near Haddam, Kan. April 17, 1938 to Earnest and Laura Lignitz.
Nina is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Larry Watson; children, Anita (Greg) Pohl, Doug (Andrea) Watson, Wesley Watson, Daryl Watson; grandchildren, Cory (Jamie) Kremlacek, Kyle Kremlacek, Riley Kremlacek, Rachel Pohl, Maggie Watson; three great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Nina enjoyed sewing, gardening, church activities and watching her grandchildren play sports.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Monday, May 24, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.