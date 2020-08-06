Jerry G. Niday LINCOLN - Jerry G. Niday, 85, of Lincoln, formerly of Ceresco, passed away Aug. 1, 2020. He was born March 9, 1935 in Nebraska City, to James Glen and Dorothea (Seyfer) Niday. Jerry graduated in 1952 from Nebraska City High School and enjoyed his acreage outside of Ceresco where he raised pigs, chickens and sheep. Later he started his career at Lincoln Steel and helped establish Rivers Metal Products. He lived in the Ceresco area for over 50 years, and was very active. He built the bell tower at Covenant Church, railing at Methodist Church, front desk at Ceresco Community Library, a ladder for an old community fire truck, and even built a tandem bike to ride in the Shriner's Parade. He was a member and Worshipful Master of Comet Lodge 229 2000, a member of the Ceresco United Methodist Church board and choir, Platte Valley Shrine and Order of Eastern Star Ceresco No. 198. Jerry loved traveling, golf and woodworking. He was an avid Husker fan who worked with UNL events staff, taking tickets at the football games for 18 years. He also taught hunters safety courses to Saunders County youth for 20 years. Jerry is survived by his wife, Darlene; children, Diane (Marvin) Potter, of Valparaiso, Sharon (Kevin) O'Brien, of Fallston, Md., Brian (Kimberly) Niday, of LaVernia, Texas, Valerie (Joe) Young, of Atlantic, Iowa; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Michael (Jane) Niday; sisters, Beth Zarin, of Lincoln and Martha Ann Komma, of Des Moines, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Richard and Lanny. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, at Ceresco United Methodist Church, 421 N. Second Street, Ceresco. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 at East Union Cemetery, Union. Memorials may be given to Comet Lodge No. 229 or Ceresco United Methodist Church. Condolences can be left online at Metcalffuneralservices.com.
