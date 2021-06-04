ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. – On Monday, May 31, 2021, Nelson Hinkle, beloved husband and father, walked into the arms of Jesus after a long, brave battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Nelson was born in Custer County, Broken Bow, Dec. 14, 1938.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Hinkle, sister, Mary Ann Boger and brothers, Chester, Ronnie and Herman Hinkle.

He is survived by his brothers, Bill (Lin) and Glenn (Delcie) Hinkle and his loving wife, Linda. Nelson and Linda were married for 60 fun-filled years. Linda enjoyed playing practical jokes on him right up until the end. At least one of them always thought it was funny. Did he ever catch that chicken stuck under the bed mom or find the penny in the water bottle as he peered in just as you squeezed it?

He has four amazing children (can you tell one of his kids is writing this?), Tim (Gretchen) Hinkle of Elizabethtown, Ky., Brent (Kathy) Hinkle of Tulsa, Okla., Jason (Katerina) Hinkle of Lima, Ohio and Sarah (Dennis) Feaster of Holland, Mich. His legacy lives on through 11 grandchildren whom he loved dearly – Elisabeth, Rebecca, Laura, Anna, Joshua, Nathan, Hailey, Bethany, Emily, Benji and Piper.