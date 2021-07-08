WAVERLY – Nancy Jane (Hester) Marsh, born on Feb. 27, 1952, passed away Saturday March 21, 2020 at the age of 68 surrounded by loved ones.
Friends and Family are invited to an outdoor casual gathering and celebration of life held in her honor on Saturday, July 17 at 4 p.m. at 53887 Deacon Road, Glenwood, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.