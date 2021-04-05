Nancy C. Edwards

OMAHA – Nancy Carolyn Edwards, 84, was born on Jan. 18, 1937, in Wahoo and passed away at home surrounded by family on April 1, 2021. Nancy was the third of three children born to Oscar Francis and Ella (Chambers) Schulte. She spent her childhood in Wahoo surrounded by her extended family where her father owned the Wahoo Bakery. Upon graduating from Wahoo High School with the Class of 1955, she attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she received her teaching certificate.

Nancy married her junior high school sweetheart and lifelong partner, William Lloyd Edwards, on Aug. 4, 1957, in Fremont and to this union three children were born, Lisa Susan, Linda Diane and William Richard. Nancy and Bill raised their children in Omaha, enjoyed traveling, entertaining, attending Husker football games and spending time with their family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Lisa Lever of Omaha, Linda and Mike Dannehl of Bertrand and Bill and Karen Edwards of Tigard, Ore.; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four loving nieces and nephews and their spouses; extended family and friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; her brother, Richard, in infancy; her sister, Suzanne Frances Christensen; brother-in-law, Jack Christensen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lowell Walter and Amber Laura (Haven) Edwards.