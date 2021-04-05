Nancy C. Edwards

OMAHA – Nancy Carolyn Edwards, 84, was born on Jan. 18, 1937, in Wahoo and passed away at home surrounded by family on April 1, 2021. Nancy was the third of three children born to Oscar Francis and Ella (Chambers) Schulte. She spent her childhood in Wahoo surrounded by her extended family where her father owned the Wahoo Bakery. Upon graduating from Wahoo High School with the Class of 1955, she attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she received her teaching certificate.
Nancy married her junior high school sweetheart and lifelong partner, William Lloyd Edwards, on Aug. 4, 1957, in Fremont and to this union three children were born, Lisa Susan, Linda Diane and William Richard. Nancy and Bill raised their children in Omaha, enjoyed traveling, entertaining, attending Husker football games and spending time with their family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Lisa Lever of Omaha, Linda and Mike Dannehl of Bertrand and Bill and Karen Edwards of Tigard, Ore.; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four loving nieces and nephews and their spouses; extended family and friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; her brother, Richard, in infancy; her sister, Suzanne Frances Christensen; brother-in-law, Jack Christensen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lowell Walter and Amber Laura (Haven) Edwards.
Visitation will observe CDC guidelines. It will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Center Chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Dundee Presbyterian Church, 5312 Underwood Ave.
Graveside Service and Interment will be Saturday, 1:30 p.m., at Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo.
Memorials are suggested to Dundee Presbyterian Church Music Department or to the family for later designation.
To view live broadcast of the service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button on the home page.
Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler, Omaha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.