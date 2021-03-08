ELKHORN – Myrle Jean Moline was born to Glenn J. and Lena (Patzloff) Wagner on Dec. 26, 1921 in Haviland, Kan. She parted this life on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Esprit Whispering Ridge in Elkhorn.

She graduated from Mead High School in 1939 and was united in marriage to Ernest C. Moline in Memphis, on May 31, 1942.

Throughout her life, Myrle was an active member of Ithaca Methodist (EUB) Church. For over 25 years, she worked in the postal department at Boys Town. Myrle enjoyed gardening, flowers, sporting events, the St. Louis Cardinals, Nebraska football and volleyball and caring for her grandchildren.

Myrle is survived by her son, Jerome (June) Moline of Mead; grandchildren, Joel (Amy) of Omaha, Justin (Jamie) of Eagle, Lynsey (Victoria) of Bennington, Darsey of Mead, Josh (Carrie) of Elkhorn, Jordan (Brianna) of Utica; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Megan, Parker, Madison, Phoenix and Paisley and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; parents-in-law, Charles and Ellen (Charling) Moline; sisters, Helen Luhnow and Glenna Gustafson and brother, Robert Wagner.

A private family service will be held.

Interment will be at Indian Mound Cemetery in Ithaca.