Musiel, Edward

Edward (Bud) Musiel MORSE BLUFF - Edward "Bud" Musiel of Morse Bluff passed away at home on Aug. 6 while surrounded by his family. Bud was born in Fremont, on Nov. 27, 1940, to Ed and Della Musiel. He grew up on a farm and graduated from North Bend High School in 1958 and attended Doane College. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant after graduating from Officer Candidate School. Following that, he completed Medical Service Corps training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. In addition, he completed Army Aviation Helicopter School at Fort Rucker, Ala., in 1965. He was also a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College. He retired from the Nebraska Army National Guard in 1990 as a Lieutenant Colonel Master Army Aviator. On Sept. 5, 1964, Bud married Carole Petrzelka of Prague, and in that union, they had three children: Matthew, Renae, and Andrea. Bud operated his LP Gas/Musiel Propane business for 41 years, retiring in 2008. Bud had a love and passion for aviation. He was a member of the American Legion Post 0254 in Prague; AMVETS Post 20, North Bend; National Guard Association USA; National Guard Association of Nebraska, and earned the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award by the Federal Aviation Administration for 58 years of safe flying with no accidents and no violations. Bud was also an ac- tive member of St. George Catholic Church Knights of Columbus and a member of the North Bend/Morse Bluff Veterans Memorial Park Committee. He also served for 33 years on the Morse Bluff Fire Department and was a member of the Morse Bluff School Board and the Morse Bluff Village Board. Physically active and blessed with good health for most of his life, Bud enjoyed spending quality time outside with his grandchildren whether it was playing basketball, football or boating on the lake. He walked miles each morning with his loyal dog, Prince. Bud is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carole; his son, Matthew (Candi) Musiel of Lincoln; daughter, Renae (Dave) Rangeloff of Fremont; daughter, Andrea (Zach) Wimer of Morse Bluff, and nine grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edd and Della, Musiel; sisters Joan Musiel and Phyllis (Robert) Hayes and brother, David Musiel. A memorial mass was held Tuesday at St. George Catholic Church in Morse Bluff. Burial was at St. John's Catholic Cemetery with military honors by the Nebraska National Guard and Prague Legion Post 0254.
