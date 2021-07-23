WAHOO – Monica Marie Chohon, 18, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest with her two brothers on July 20, 2021 in Wahoo following an automobile accident. She was born Oct. 16, 2002 in Omaha to Allen and Susan (Meduna) Chohon.

Monica graduated in May from Bishop Neumann High School. She was planning on attending Southeast Community College in the fall.

In high school Monica was active in speech, theater and choir. She loved animals, especially her cats. She was a caring big sister and she loved spending time with her family. Monica was a devoted Catholic and had a strong personal faith.

She is survived by her parents, Allen and Susan Chohon; siblings, John (fiancé, Logan Mitchell) Chohon, Alicia (Anthony) Connot, Therese Chohon, Philip Chohon, Grace Chohon, Peter Chohon and Nathaniel Chohon; grandparents, Richard and Alice Meduna, Leonard and Louise Chohon; aunts and uncles, Bill and Becky Meduna and family, Mary and Marco Gross, Bridget and Duane Cernousek and family, Duane and Delana Chohon and family; many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents and cousin, Luke Meduna.