Miller, Shirley

Shirley K. Jensen Miller WAHOO - Shirley K. Jensen Miller, 87, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on July 21, 2020 at her home. She was born Oct. 14, 1932 in rural Stella to Cleo and Veda (Rhodus) McNeely. At 10 years old, she moved to Wahoo with her family. Shirley graduated Wahoo High School, attended Peru State Teachers College and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Midland Lutheran College. For 37 years, she taught junior high English and social studies at Mead Public Schools. Shirley was a member of many educational organizations, FFA Alumni and Saunders County Medical Auxiliary. She enjoyed mentoring and tutoring students, educational consulting, writing noteworthy short stories and volunteering at the local senior center facility. Shirley is survived by her son, Bradford K. Jensen and daughter-in-law, Mary Sianis-Jensen of Newtown, Penn.; granddaughter, Kristen and her husband Norbert Maier of Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.; brother, Harold and sister-in-law, Marilyn McNeely of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother-in-law, Keith Hartford of Cedar Bluffs; sisters-in-law, Elva Jean McNeely of Enid, Okla., Rita Koehler of Oma- ha, Mary Miller of Gering and Bernadine Anderson of Surfside Beach, S.C.; step-children, Cindy (Greg) Hall of Fremont, Steve (Jeanne) Miller of Omaha, Teresa (Barry) Arnold of Omaha; step-grandchildren, Edward Miller, Matthew (Shannon) Miller, Aimee (David) Hennings, and Maxx Arnold; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Cleo and Veda McNeely; husband of seven years, Kenneth Jensen; husband of 38 years, Phil Miller; sisters, Julie Hartford and Kittie Stricklett and brothers, Wayne McNeely and Don McNeely. A private family service was held July 27 in Wahoo. Rev. Doug Smith officiated. Interment was at Sunrise Cemetery, Wahoo. Memorials are in care of the the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Svoboda Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.