FREMONT – Mildred “Millie” A. Koopman, 92, of Fremont, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at her home. She was born on March 13, 1928 in rural Scribner, to Charlie and Clara (Boell) Westphalen.
Millie grew up in Scribner and graduated in the class of 1945. She married Walter Walkenhorst on Jan. 26, 1947. After marriage they moved to Fremont, and later to Cedar Bluffs. Walter preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 1980. Millie moved back to Fremont and married Vernon Koopman on May 19, 1983.
She worked as a clerk at Phillips Department Store, Someone Special Dress Shop and worked for a time with Fifth Season.
She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. She enjoyed dancing, traveling and going to the casinos and playing cards.
Mildred is survived by her sons, Roland Walkenhorst of Des Moines, Iowa, Gary (Carmen) Walkenhorst of Fremont, Kevin (Laura) Walkenhorst of Mesa, Ariz.; daughters, Sandra (James) Penwell of Grand Island, Marsha (Roger) Nine of Glendale, Ariz., Viki (Jeff) Hanson of Fremont; step sons, Kevin (Denise) Koopman of Anchorage, Ala., Brian (Amanda) Koopman of Bountiful, Utah; step daughters, Rhonda (Mark) Sensibaugh of Wahoo, Beth (John Sr. ) Von Seggern of Hooper; 14 grandchildren and several step grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and several step great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and brother, Carrol Westphalen.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 11, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials to the family for a later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont, in charge of arrangements.
