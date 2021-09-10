LINCOLN – Mildred A. (“Millie”) Golightly, 88, of Lincoln, (formerly of Waverly) passed away on Aug. 20, 2021. Millie was born May 27, 1933, to Otto and Lilly (Cluever) Goedel in Wadena, Minn., graduating high school there and then pursuing her cosmetology license at the school in Red Cloud, Minn. She purchased a beauty salon in Perham, Minn. which she owned and operated for several years. In 1963 she married Don Golightly and settled back in Wadena. Don’s job with the railroad eventually settled the family in Waverly. Millie loved kids and loved babysitting for friends and neighbors. To her each child was like one of her own.