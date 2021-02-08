WAHOO – Michael M. Peterson, 63, of Wahoo, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at the Saunders Medical Center LTC in Wahoo.

Mike was born Dec. 18, 1957 to Lyle and Loretta (Chapek) Peterson. He grew up in Wahoo and graduated from Bishop Neumann High School in 1976.

Mike worked primarily as a carpenter after learning the trade from his father, and was self-employed for many years. Additionally, he worked at Pizza Hut, Energy P.H.D., Hansen Well Drilling, H2Optimal and NP Mart. Mike was a life-long learner who enjoyed reading, politics, collecting comic books, watching classic movies and listening to music, especially 1950's blues and rock-n-roll.

He is survived by siblings, Ana Capek of Brooklyn, N.Y., Pat (Ann) Peterson of Fremont and Mary Taylor of Wahoo; nephews, Owen, Lance and Sam; many other family members and friends.

A devoted son, Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Loretta Peterson, and brother, Jon Peterson.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo. The Rosary will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.

A private burial will be held at Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo.