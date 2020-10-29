WESTON – Melvin E. Sklenar, 84, of Weston, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 in Wahoo. He was born Oct. 24, 1936 in Wahoo to Jerry and Ruth (Jordan) Sklenar. He served for eight years in the Army National Guard and spent his entire life working as a farmer. Melvin was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wahoo.
He is survived by his brothers, Walter Fay Sklenar of Weston and Clifford Lee Sklenar (Kathryn) of Rapid City, S.D.; nephew and nieces Jay Sklenar (Brook) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Amber Sklenar Liberty (Randy) of Bellevue, Lynette Brown Liebentritt (Robert) of Santa Fe, N.M., Sharilyn Brown Lang of Elkland, Mo. and Carmine Brown Heilig (Matt) of Niangua, Mo.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Charlotte Marie Sklenar Brown.
Services are under the direction of Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home and will be held at a later date.
