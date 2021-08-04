ITHACA – Mathew John Brouillette, 49, of Ithaca entered into eternal rest Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. He was born Jan. 10, 1972 in Grand Island, to Edgar and LaVon (Vap) Brouillette. Mathew was confirmed and began his walk with faith at Wahoo United Methodist Church. He attended Wahoo High School and loved playing football for the Wahoo Warriors. He graduated in 1990, attended UNL and was a walk-on player for the Husker football program as a specialty teams kicker.
Mathew truly embraced his time with family, friends and his three dogs. He loved to laugh, joke and tease us all. He spent his free time traveling with his family, fishing, boating, camping and of course, watching Husker football. He dearly loved holiday family gatherings. His heart and soul were kind and loving.
Mathew married his true love, Cheryl Kleinschmit on July 2, 2021 in Wahoo.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator with Nebraska Game and Parks for 12 years. He was proud of his job and took great pride in his work. Nebraska State Parks will forever have a piece of Mathew within them. For each park project or repair taking place, you can bet it was Mathew who moved the dirt and molded the landscape. He loved every moment.
Mathew is survived by his wife of 30 days, Cheryl Kleinschmit; his step-daughter, Moira Klein-schmit; stepson, Allen Sam-ples; his parents, Edgar and LaVon Brouillette; his moth-er- and father-in-law, Bill and Liz Kleinschmit; his sisters, Lauri Day, Lynne Gray and Michelle Vacha; his brother, Mark Kelley; nieces, Ashley Travers and Cleo Kelley; nephews, Justin Gray, Ethan Hildebrandt and Maximus Kelly and many beloved cousins, aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 6 at Wahoo United Methodist Church.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
